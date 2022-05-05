Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

