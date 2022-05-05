Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

