ION (ION) 1-Day Volume Tops $140.00

ION (ION) traded down 39.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. ION has a market cap of $150,979.21 and approximately $140.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded 62.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00161841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00030791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00343559 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,735,249 coins and its circulating supply is 13,835,249 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

