IoT Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $255,824.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 10% lower against the dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $255,824.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

