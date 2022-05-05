IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $1.40 Billion

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $49.92 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00043522 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

