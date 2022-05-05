IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $52.51 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $52.51 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00227017 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00039964 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,462.58 or 1.95873979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,076,185,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,938,159 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

