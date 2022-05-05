iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 553,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,429. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $78.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.