iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Increased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $26,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 893,595 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 1,674,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,944. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

