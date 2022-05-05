iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,830,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $73.16. 5,812,686 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82.

