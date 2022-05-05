iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Decreased by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.7% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.69. 1,571,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,348,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

