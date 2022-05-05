iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Trading Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.43. 609,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 652% from the average session volume of 81,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

