iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.82

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.82 and last traded at $77.93, with a volume of 2499697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

