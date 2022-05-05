iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,586,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 228,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,959.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 40,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $91.95 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $113.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

