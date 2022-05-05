iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lessened by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,334 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $96.98 and a twelve month high of $108.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

