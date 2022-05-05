iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1,690.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,484 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWC. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 240.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,939,000 after acquiring an additional 401,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter.

EWC opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

