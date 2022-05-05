iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,399,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.82. 367,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,756,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

