iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 3.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS IGV traded down $17.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.35. 1,626,229 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.65. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

