iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Palladium Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $15.29 on Thursday, hitting $415.45. 11,435,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $406.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

