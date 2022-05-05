iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 466,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,410,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3,180.9% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $15.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $415.45. 11,435,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.56 and its 200 day moving average is $452.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

