iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Increased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.63. 60,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.69 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

