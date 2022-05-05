iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Decreased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 139,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,669. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.