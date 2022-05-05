iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 491.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 547.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 194,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $56.34 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30.

