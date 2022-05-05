ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.70. 665,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,969. ITT has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.