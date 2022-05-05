J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.57).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 737.50 ($9.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 776.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 867.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £949.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 708 ($8.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,421 ($17.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In other news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £8,548.30 ($10,678.70). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,206 shares of company stock worth $884,815.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

