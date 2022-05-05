Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.62. 5,184,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average of $229.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $203.71 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

