Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $15.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.48. 141,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.29 and its 200-day moving average is $316.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.86 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

