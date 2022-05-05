Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lithia Motors by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Lithia Motors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $11.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.70. 344,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,201. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

