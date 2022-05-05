Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 737.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 97,513 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

