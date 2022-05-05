Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 213 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $79,538,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.92. 2,922,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,958. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

