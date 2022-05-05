Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,399 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 14,006,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,627,604. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

