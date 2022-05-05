Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Acquires 36,912 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 1.3% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. 751,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,059,790. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

