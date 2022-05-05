Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Grows Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.92% of Celcuity worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Celcuity Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 34.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

