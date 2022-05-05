Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 1.23% of BM Technologies worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BM Technologies by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BM Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

BMTX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,271. BM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

