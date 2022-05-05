Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Raises Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech makes up approximately 1.6% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.92. 3,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

