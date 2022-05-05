Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.69

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 49439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$269.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$53.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. Research analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

