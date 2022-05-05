Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE:JHG opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after purchasing an additional 918,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 309,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,059.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.