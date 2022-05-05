Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.22

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $14.37. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Steel Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.79.
About Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)
The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.
