Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE:KMT opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $14,544,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

