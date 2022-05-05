Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Johnson Matthey’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
JMPLY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($31.36) to GBX 2,320 ($28.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.
About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.