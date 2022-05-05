Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Johnson Matthey’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

JMPLY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($31.36) to GBX 2,320 ($28.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

