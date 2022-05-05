Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $15,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

