Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($68.42) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.86 ($78.80).

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €51.30 ($54.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 39.46. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.40 ($46.74) and a 52 week high of €82.80 ($87.16). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.02.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

