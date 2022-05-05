Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

NYSE GSK opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

