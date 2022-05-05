Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.