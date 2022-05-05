JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $450.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

