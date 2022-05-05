JOE (JOE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.29 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. JOE has a market cap of $219.28 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00217405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00434754 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,375.90 or 1.80473376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 223,461,370 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.