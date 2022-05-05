JOE Market Capitalization Reaches $192.29 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $192.29 million and $10.41 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00223988 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039709 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,651.48 or 1.93577877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 223,571,457 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.