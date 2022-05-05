John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Up 6.7%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.29. 3,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 44,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

