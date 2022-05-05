John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Up 6.7%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.29. 3,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 44,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.