Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.

NYSE JCI traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,051. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.73.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

