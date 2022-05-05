Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past year. Strength in the Leasing and Capital markets as well as valuation increases in its strategic technological investments are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Its wide range of products and services and a spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well for long-term growth. Its superior operating platform and market share expansion are likely to help achieve strong growth and generate decent cash flows. However, stiff competition from major regional and local industry players is a major concern. Also, the rising geopolitical tension makes us apprehensive. The recent earnings estimate revision trend for 2022 indicates an unfavorable outlook for the company, with estimates moving south.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.20.

NYSE:JLL opened at $221.25 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 262.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

