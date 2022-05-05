JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter.

BBJP stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.93. 464,303 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

